New York [US], November 4 (ANI): India's candidate, Surendra Kumar Adhana, has achieved a significant re-election milestone by securing a seat on the Advisory Committee on Administrative & Budgetary Questions (#ACABQ) for the term 2024-26.

Surendra Kumar Adhana's re-election underscores India's ongoing commitment to participating actively in the decision-making processes of the United Nations.

"Elected Again! India's candidate, Mr. Surendra Kumar Adhana, has been re-elected to serve on the Advisory Committee on Administrative & Budgetary Questions #ACABQ for the term 2024-26. Gratitude to all the UN member states for their trust and support" India at UN, NY posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The Advisory Committee on Administrative & Budgetary Questions holds a pivotal position within the United Nations, as it is tasked with reviewing and providing recommendations on the organisation's budget, administrative policies, and financial matters.

This committee plays an essential role in maintaining transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the United Nations' administrative and budgetary processes.

India, as a prominent member of the United Nations, continues to play a significant role in various UN bodies and committees, demonstrating its dedication to global cooperation and effective governance. (ANI)

