Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], January 26 (ANI): Showcasing their enthusiasm and solidarity on Republic Day, the Indian community in Saudi Arabia actively participated in the flag unfurling ceremony at the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Ambassador Suhel Khan unfurled the Tricolour and read out the excerpts of address by Indian President, Droupadi Murmu to the country, filling the atmosphere with patriotism and immense pride.

"75th Republic Day celebrated at the Embassy today. Ambassador Dr Suhel Khan unfurled the Tricolour & read the address by Hon'ble Rashtrapati ji to the Nation. Filled with patriotism & immense pride, the Indian community enthusiastically participated in the Flag Hoisting Ceremony," posted the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia on X.

The event was a poignant display of unity and reverence for the principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

Ambassador Khan, leading the commemorative event, emphasised the historical importance of the day and the enduring values that define the Indian Republic.

This year, India is commemorating its 75th Republic Day, marking the adoption of the constitution on January 26, 1950, and the attainment of sovereignty. On the occasion, many world leaders including US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Maldivian President Mohammed Muizzu, and Former Maldives President Ibrahim Solih extended Republic Day wishes to India.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

President Murmu, on her arrival at Kartavya Path, was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21-gun salute was presented to the President.

As per tradition, the National Flag was unfurled, followed by the National Anthem and a booming 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun systems and 105-mm Indian field guns.

President Murmu and her French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations, were escorted by the president's bodyguard, 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'.

The two presidents arrived at Kartavya Path in the 'Traditional Buggy', a practice that made a comeback after a 40-year gap. The commandant of the president's bodyguard, Colonel Amit Berwal, rode to the right of the president's buggy, leading this elite body of horsemen.

To the left of the President's Buggy is the Second-in-Command of the Regiment, Lt Col Ramakant Yadav. Four Mi-17 IV helicopters of the 105 Helicopter Unit showered flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path.

This was followed by 'Aavaahan', a band performance by over 100 women artists playing various types of percussion instruments, symbolising Nari Shakti. The gun salute was presented by the Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment (SHINGO) ex HQ 36 Artillery Brigade.

The Ceremonial Battery is commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Vikas Kumar, SM. The Gun position officer is Subedar (AIG) Anoop Singh. The 21 Gun Salute was given with 105 mm Indian Field Guns, the indigenous gun system on Kartavya Path.

21 Gun Salute is the highest military honour presented to the National Flag from the Kartavya Path. The gun salute is synchronized with three simultaneous actions viz-a-viz, unfurling of the National Flag, Playing of the National Anthem by the Service bands and the national salute rendered by the President's Bodyguard. (ANI)

