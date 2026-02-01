Shanghai [China], February 1 (ANI): Consulate General of India to Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, attended the inaugural ceremony of Air India's resumed non-stop Delhi-Shanghai flight at Pudong International Airport, marking a renewed chapter after nearly six years as the Chief Guest.

Mathur highlighted the 'three Kartavyas' underlined by the Union Budget 2026 and how India has booming opportunities for growth.

In a post on X, the Consulate said, "A Milestone in Connectivity! CG Pratik Mathur was the Chief Guest at the inaugural ceremony of Air India's resumed non-stop Delhi-Shanghai flight at Pudong International Airport, marking a renewed chapter after nearly six years. Consul General handed over the first boarding passes to Smt. Jaiswal and Mr. Lai to celebrate this historic restart. In his remarks, Consul General highlighted how enhanced air links will boost people-to-people contacts, business, tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges between the two nations."

"Driven by the 3 Kartavyas philosophy as underlined in the Union Budget 2026, Consul General also highlighted growth opportunities offered by India's booming economy and our fast growing civil aviation sector with rapid airport expansions, UDAN connectivity, and global partnerships driving growth and opportunities. Jai Hind Jai Bharat."

According to an official release, the inaugural Shanghai-New Delhi flight departed today from Shanghai Pudong International Airport, carrying over 230 passengers on board the Boeing 787 aircraft. The relaunch comes after a gap of nearly six years and represents a significant milestone in normalising bilateral air connectivity following the suspension of services in early 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Consul General Pratik Mathur said, "The resumption of direct flights between Shanghai and New Delhi is a tangible expression of the renewed momentum in India-China engagement. Enhanced air connectivity is essential for facilitating trade, tourism, academic exchanges and people-to-people contacts, particularly between India and East China. We are pleased to see Air India restoring this important link."

As per a release, Air India will operate the route four times a week using its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring modernised cabins and enhanced onboard services. The restored service reflects the growing demand for travel between the two countries and the steady recovery of cross-border mobility. It will also support commercial, educational and cultural exchanges between India and the Yangtze River Delta region, one of China's most economically dynamic clusters. (ANI)

