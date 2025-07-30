People look on after being evacuated to a temporary tsunami evacuation site in Japan (Image/Reuters)

San Francisco [US], July 30 (ANI): The Consulate General of India in San Francisco on Wednesday said that it was monitoring the potential tsunami threat following the 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.

The advisory warned Indian nationals in coastal areas to abide by the directions issued during a tsunami threat.

In a post on X, the Consulate said, "The Consulate General of India in San Francisco is monitoring the potential tsunami threat following the recent 8.7 magnitude earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. Indian nationals in California, other US West Coast states, and Hawaii are advised to take the following steps: Follow Local Alerts: Carefully monitor alerts from US authorities, including local emergency management and the US Tsunami Warning Centers. Move to higher ground if Tsunami Alert is issued. Avoid Coastal Areas. Prepare for Emergency & Keep devices charged. Emergency Helpline number +1-415-483-6629 or reach through email on enquiry.sf@mea.gov.in."

https://x.com/CGISFO/status/1950374980841329078

Meanwhile, an aftershock of the earthquake measuring 6.3 struck the Kuril Islands at a shallow depth of 10km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 6.3, On: 30/07/2025 08:00:37 IST, Lat: 50.64 N, Long: 157.49 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kuril Islands."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1950389074604544277

Meanwhile, the Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has said that Pacific coastal areas in the country are expected to experience tsunami waves less than one metre high, Al Jazeera reported.

"The first tsunami waves are expected to arrive between 01:20 PM to 02:40 PM" on Wednesday (0620 GMT Thursday to 0740 GMT Thursday). People are advised to stay away from the beach and not go to the coast, in the provinces affected by the advisory," as per Al Jazeera.

A powerful magnitude 8.7 earthquake struck off Russia's far-east coast at 8:25 am local time on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.

Several people were injured in Russia's far east during the earthquake, the TASS state news agency reported, as per Al Jazeera.

Japan reported that waves as high as 50 cm were recorded at Ishinomaki Port, a major port city in Miyagi Prefecture on the east coast. Elsewhere, the first tsunami waves measured 20 to 40 cm, but Japanese authorities say second and third waves could be larger, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Local media warned earlier that tsunami waves are stronger than ordinary waves, and a 50 cm wave can carry a force of up to 200 kg.

Tsunami warnings were also issued for Taiwan, the Philippines, Hawaii, Alaska's Aleutian Islands and some parts of Indonesia, with advisories issued for much of the US West Coast, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

