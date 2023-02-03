Cape Town [South Africa], February 3 (ANI): Indian delegation led by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi attended the first BRICS Sherpas and Sous Sherpas meeting in Bela Bela, Limpopo province in South Africa and deliberated on the action plan and priorities of the group.

BRICS is a grouping of five major emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa - which together represent about 41 per cent of the world's population, 26 per cent of the planet's landmass across four of the continents, 25 per cent of global GDP and 20 per cent of world trade.

Also Read | China's Authoritarian Rule Suppresses Freedom of Tibetan People.

"Secretary (ER) Dammu Ravi led India's delegation to 1st BRICS Sherpas & Sous Sherpas Meeting held under South Africa's Chairmanship on 01-02 Feb 2023 in Limpopo," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Friday.

According to Bagchi, "BRICS priorities and action plans under South Africa's Chairmanship were discussed during the meeting."

Also Read | China Scuttles Pakistan's Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project Over Delayed Payments.

"Bilateral meetings were also held on the sidelines" of the meeting, Bagchi informed.

As Chair of BRICS for the year 2023, South Africa hosted the first meeting of its tenure - the BRICS Sherpas and Sous-Sherpas - in Bela Bela, Limpopo Province, from February 1-2.

Professor Anil Sooklal, Ambassador-at-Large for Asia and BRICS and South Africa's BRICS Sherpa hosted his counterparts from Brazil, Russia, India, and China.

South Africa chaired BRICS under the theme: "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism, said a press release by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, South Africa.

The theme emphasizes the continued value of BRICS as a partnership of leading emerging markets and developing countries providing leadership and momentum towards global growth, sustainable development, and inclusion of the global South in the world system.

The theme informs South Africa's priorities for 2023, namely developing a partnership towards an equitable Just Transition; transforming education and skills development for the future; unlocking opportunities through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement; strengthening post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and the attainment of the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development and strengthening multilateralism, including working towards real reform of global governance institutions and strengthening the meaningful participation of women in peace processes, stated the release.

Senior government officials from South Africa and the South African Chapters of the BRICS Business Council, BRICS Women's Business Alliance, and the BRICS Think Tanks Council will use the First BRICS Sherpa and Sous-Sherpa meeting to introduce South Africa's priorities and expectations as Chair of BRICS for 2023 to the BRICS partners. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)