New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Sunday organised the first-ever global edition of the Viksit Bharat Run 2025 across more than 100 countries.

The initiative was held as part of Seva Pakhwada (17 September - 2 October) under the theme "Run to Serve the Nation."

According to an official statement, the event was aimed at inspiring collective action for nation-building while uniting communities through a spirit of service. Community runs covering 3-5 km were held at iconic and accessible locations worldwide, with enthusiastic participation reported in cities such as Bangkok, Beijing, Beirut, Bishkek, Brunei, Dili, Doha, Galle, Nairobi, Kuala Lumpur, Ljubljana, Mandalay, Melbourne, Perth, Riyadh, Rome, Seoul, Sydney and Tokyo. Editions of the run were also organised in Bhutan, Switzerland, Tanzania and other locations.

Explaining the idea behind the initiative, High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami, stated that the purpose of the event was to highlight the spirit of service and the contributions of Indians abroad.

"The idea was to emphasise the spirit of service and the notion that a cohesive community that contributes to society and is driven by the commitment to serve India, but also to commit to serve the country where they live. Thereby, to build the image of the Indian community as a community that contributes wherever it goes and as a community that serves everywhere it goes," he told ANI.

Participants from the Indian diaspora, along with students, professionals, local communities and friends of India, joined the run to reaffirm their commitment to the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Speaking to ANI, a UK participant in Viksit Bharat Run T-shirt said, "As soon as we came to know that a race was being held here under the Seva Pakhwada, we joined with enthusiasm. We want more people to come forward and participate in the future."

As part of the global event, participants also took the Viksit Bharat Pledge and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Pledge, expressing solidarity with India's developmental journey. They joined the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" plantation drive, linking the spirit of service with environmental sustainability.The event connected participants with the MY Bharat portal, which provides volunteering opportunities, experiential learning programmes and youth-centric initiatives.

Indian Missions worldwide collaborated with community groups, cultural organisations and local authorities to ensure wide participation. Local leaders and dignitaries joined as Chief Guests at various venues, highlighting India's growth story and developmental achievements. (ANI)

