Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 29 (ANI): Violence has spread to the tribal-dominated hill district of Khagrachari in Bangladesh. Three tribal people have been killed in the violence, the country's home ministry said in a statement on Sunday. Tensions remain high in the area. The army and police have been deployed there.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has expressed deep sorrow over the incident in which three hill people were killed and 13 army personnel, including a major, three policemen, including the OC of Guimara Police Station and many others were injured in an attack by miscreants in Guimara Upazila of Khagrachhari district", the statement said.

Also Read | Miracle Rescue in China: Woman Survives 54 Hours in Quanzhou Well, Clinging to Wall and Fighting Off Snakes Before Dramatic Escape.

"The ministry has assured that legal action will be taken against those involved in this incident after an investigation very soon. No culprit will be spared", it added.

"Until then, the ministry has requested all concerned to remain patient and calm", the statement said.

Also Read | Nepal Gen Z Protest: Interim Government Imposes Travel Restriction on Former PM KP Sharma Oli, 4 Others Following Probe Into Violence.

Local media reports said that tensions spread over the alleged rape of a tribal schoolgirl. A group called Jummu Students held a protest against the rape.

At one point, clashes broke out between the tribal and the Bengalis. The Bangladesh government has banned and blocked and rally in the area. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)