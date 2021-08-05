New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Indian embassy in China has sent an official to Taijin where a 20-year-old student from Bihar's Gaya was found dead on July 29.

Aman Nagsen was a student of Business Administration in the Tianjin Foreign Studies University.

"We are aware of this unfortunate incident and our condolences to the family members. Our Embassy in Beijing is in touch with the University and local authorities, and an official from the Embassy is currently in Tiajin to provide necessary assistance," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during the media briefing on Thursday.

Local authorities are investigating the circumstances of the demise of the student.

"The Embassy, as well as the Ministry, are in regular touch with the family of the deceased student. Our efforts are to bring back the mortal remains as quickly as possible to India," he said further.

