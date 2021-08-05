Baghdad, August 5: Muharram, the first month in Islamic calendar, assumed extra significance in Iraq where Shia Muslims make up the majority of the Iraqi population. During the first 10 days of Muharram, Shias mourn the martyrdom of Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed, by self-flagellating. In addition, the tomb of Hussain is in Iraq's Karbala. Therefore, Muharram matters a lot for Muslims in Iraq. Scroll down to know likely date for Muharram 2021 beginning in Iraq and its significance. Is Muharram Celebrated as Festival? Why Do Muslims Self-Flagellate on Ashura? When Will Muharram Chand Appear? All FAQs Answered.

It may be recalled that a new Islamic month commences when the moon is sighted on 29th of the ongoing month. If the crescent moon is not sighted on 29th, the ongoing month completes 30 days and a new month starts the next day. Muharram 2021, Ashura Date in India: When Is Moon Sighting for the First Islamic Month?

Muharram 2021 Date in Iraq:

In Iraq, August 8 will mark the 29th of Dhul Qadah - last month in Islamic calendar. If the moon is sighted on August 8 in Iraq, Muharram will start from August 9. If the moon is not sighted on August 8, Dhul Qadah month will complete 30 days and Muharram 2021 will begin from August 10. In other words, Muharram 2021 in Iraq will begin either from August 9 or August 10.

When Is Ashura in Saudi Arabia?

If Muharram month starts from August 9, Ashura will fall on August 18 in Iraq. Similarly, Ashura will be observed on August 19 if Muharram 2021 commences from August 10.

Muharram and Ashura Significance in Iraq:

The Battle of Karbala, during which Hussain, an important figure in Islam and the third Shia Imam, was martyred, was fought in Muharram month. Ashura (10th day of Muharram) is the day when Hussain and his family members attained martyrdom. Hence, Muharram and Ashura are significant for Shia Muslims. While Muslims worldwide remember Hussain and his sacrifices, Shias flagellate themselves to commemorate the martyrdom of Hussain. They cut themselves with swords, knives and sharp chains to emulate the suffering of Hussain.

