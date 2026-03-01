Doha (Qatar), March 1 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Doha, Oatar on Sunday issued an advisory stating that regular consular services will remain closed on March 1 amid the escalating security concerns in the Middle East. However, Embassy officials will be available for emergency services related to consular services related to passports, visas, and attestations.

"In view of the prevailing security situation, all Indian nationals residing in Qatar are requested to note that regular consular services at Embassy of India, Doha will remain closed on 1st March 2026. However, Embassy officials will be available for emergency services related to consular (passport, visa, attestation, etc.) and labour issues," it wrote on X.

The Embassy also noted a 24*7 helpline number for the Indian citizens residing in Doha.

"For any immediate assistance, the Indian Embassy in Doha can be reached via its 24/7 helpline at +974-55647502, email: cons.doha@mea.gov.in," the advisory read.

The Indian Embassy in Doha, in a separate advisory, stated that it is in continuous touch with various airline services to help the stranded passengers.

"Embassy of India, Doha officials are in continuous touch with various airlines and local authorities regarding stranded passengers," it read.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Motegi Toshimitsu, stated that the government of Japan is working to respond to the situation by gathering information and keeping close communication with the relevant countries.

"On February 28 (Japan time), the United States and Israel announced that they carried out attacks against Iran. The Government of Japan is working to respond to the situation, including gathering information by maintaining close communication with relevant countries. The government will continue to take all possible measures to ensure the protection of Japanese nationals across the region, including Iran, and to grasp the situation of maritime and air traffic and to share information with relevant parties," he stated.

Furthermore, he flagged the nuclear threat, urging Iran to stop the development of nuclear weapons to maintain international peace and encouraged talks between the United States and Iran.

"Iran's development of nuclear weapons must never be allowed for the sake of maintaining the international nuclear non-proliferation regime. Japan has consistently respected fundamental values and principles such as freedom, democracy, and the rule of law. We have pursued diplomatic efforts to resolve Iran's nuclear issue in coordination with relevant countries. Talks between the United States and Iran are extremely important for resolving this issue, and Japan has strongly supported them. Iran must stop its development of nuclear weapons and actions that destabilise the region," the statement read.

Toshimitsu further stated that maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East is the greatest priority for Japan.

"The peace and stability of the Middle East, including energy security, and maintaining the international non-proliferation regime, are of utmost importance to Japan. We will continue to make all necessary diplomatic efforts, in coordination with the international community, to bring about an early settlement of the situation," the statement read. (ANI)

