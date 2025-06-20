Kathmandu, Jun 20 (PTI) Indian Embassy in Nepal on Friday organised a grand yoga demonstration at Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha, on the eve of International Yoga Day, June 21.

"Embassy of India in collaboration with Lumbini Trust organised a yoga demonstration at the iconic Prince Siddhartha statue and Maya Devi Temple, in Lumbini Sanskritik area, a UNESCO World Heritage Site," Indian embassy here posted on X.

Governor of Lumbini Province Krishna Bahadur Gharti and Minister for Youth and Sports of Nepal Teju Lal Chaudhary attended the event as chief guests, the embassy added.

"More than 500 yoga enthusiasts attended the event, which is organized annually as part of the International Day of Yoga celebrations," it said.

While speaking at the event, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava stressed that the ancient practice of Yoga has grown into a global movement after the United Nations' declaration of June 21 as the International Day of Yoga at the initiative of India.

Indian Embassy, in association with the Pokhara Metropolitan City, also organised a mega Yoga demonstration at the Pokhara Stadium.

