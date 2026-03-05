Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran (Photo/Reuters)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 5 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi on Thursday issued an advisory for the Indian nationals residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to remain vigilant and calm and follow the safety guidelines of the UAE authorities as the tensions in West Asia continue to rise.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the United Arab Emirates and the region, all Indian Nationals currently in the UAE are advised to continue to remain vigilant, calm, adhere to the safety guidelines of the UAE authorities and also follow official advisories issued from time to time," the Indian Embassy stated in the advisory.

The Embassy clarified that the airspace and the regular flight operations are still suspended in view of the situation; however, the Indian and the UAE airlines have commenced limited non-scheduled flight operations to multiple destinations in India, in coordination with the UAE authorities, subject to operational and safety approvals of relevant authorities. The stranded Indian nationals may avail themselves of these flights by contacting their respective airlines.

Speaking on the passport and consular services, the Indian Embassy wrote, "The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai and their outsourced passport, consular and visa services are continuing to function normally."

Additionally, the advisory also stated 24*7 helpline numbers for the Indian Nationals in the UAE.

"For any query and concern, Indian nationals in the UAE can contact the following 24x7 helplines: Toll-free number: 800-46342, WhatsApp: +971 543090571. The query can be raised through email to pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in and ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in," the advisory read.

Furthermore, the Indian Embassy stressed that the Indian Government is making efforts to enbsure safety of Indians abroad, underlining that the Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are in constant touch with the UAE authorities.

"The Government of India continues to attach the highest importance to the safety and well-being of the Indians abroad and is monitoring developments at the highest level. The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Indian Consulate in Dubai remain in close touch with the UAE authorities and the community leaders to ensure the well-being of the Indian diaspora in the UAE," the advisory stated.

According to the advisory, the Embassy and the Consulate will continue to issue updates and advisories through their website and social media handles.

This comes after the US and Israel conducted coordinated airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities, targeting military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure.

These strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities. (ANI)

