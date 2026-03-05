Nakhchivan, March 5: An Iranian drone attack targeted Azerbaijan's autonomous Nakhchivan exclave on Thursday, marking a significant escalation as the ongoing conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States spreads across the South Caucasus. The strike, which hit a civilian airport terminal and landed near a school, underscores the growing volatility in the region on the sixth day of large-scale hostilities involving Tehran and Western-aligned forces.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the incident occurred around 12:00 PM local time (08:00 GMT). According to official statements, one drone struck the terminal building of the Nakhchivan airport, while a second drone crashed near a school in the village of Shakarabad. Middle East Conflict: Iran Launches New Attacks at Israeli and American Bases, Saying US Will ‘Bitterly Regret’ Sinking Warship, Calls for Donald Trump’s Blood.

Iranian Drones Hit Nakhchivan Airport in Azerbaijan

🚨BREAKING- IRAN EXPANDS LIST OF TARGETS — AZERBAIJAN NOW HIT Missiles and drones originating from the direction of Iran struck the area of Nakhchivan International Airport in Azerbaijan, according to sources cited by Reuters. #Azerbaijan #Iran #Israel #USIranWar pic.twitter.com/q4IgwcNy4h — World Unlock🗝 (@worldunlock702) March 5, 2026

The attack resulted in injuries to two civilians and caused notable material damage to the airport infrastructure. In response, Baku has summoned Iranian Ambassador Mojtaba Demirchilou to demand a formal explanation, stating that Azerbaijan "reserves the right to take appropriate response measures" to protect its sovereignty.

A Contested Corridor

The strike in Nakhchivan is rooted in long-standing geopolitical tensions over the Zangezur corridor, recently dubbed the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity" (TRIPP) following a U.S.-brokered peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Middle East Conflict: Iran Reaches Out to US to Discuss Ending War, Says New York Times; Donald Trump’s Response Uncertain.

Tehran has consistently opposed the development of this transit route, which connects mainland Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave via Armenian territory. Iranian officials fear the corridor could sever Iran’s land connection to Armenia and allow for a permanent presence of Western or Israeli intelligence forces along its northern border. Iranian state media has frequently accused the government of President Ilham Aliyev of allowing Azerbaijan to serve as a "spy base" for Israel.

Broadening Regional Hostilities

The assault on Nakhchivan appears to be part of a coordinated wave of Iranian drone and missile activity across the Middle East. Similar incidents were reported on Thursday elsewhere:

Iraq: A U.S. military base near Baghdad International Airport was targeted by drone fire.

Qatar & Saudi Arabia: Air defense systems in Doha intercepted missile strikes, while Saudi forces downed a drone near the al-Jawf region.

Turkiye: NATO defense systems intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Iran over the eastern Mediterranean on Wednesday, though Tehran has denied targeting Turkish airspace.

International Response and Context

The escalation follows nearly a week of U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iranian targets, including explosions reported in Tehran. While Russia and China have condemned the Western military actions against Iran, they have so far refrained from providing direct military support to the Islamic Republic.

In Canada, Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that while his government seeks de-escalation, he could not rule out potential military participation if the conflict continues to broaden.

As the "axis of resistance" faces increasing pressure, the strike on Nakhchivan signals Tehran’s willingness to open new fronts against neighbors it perceives as supporting its adversaries. For Azerbaijan, the attack represents a direct challenge to its security and the fragile post-war stability of the South Caucasus.

