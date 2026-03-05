Tehran [Iran], March 5 (ANI): The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Thursday said it carried out the seventeenth wave of attacks under "Operation True Promise-4", targeting strategic sites in Israeli-controlled territories, according to Iran's Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

According to IRNA, citing a statement from the IRGC, the armed forces said that hypersonic missiles and advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were used in the operation and that they bypassed the US-made THAAD missile defence system.

The statement stated that the strikes also hit the Israeli defence ministry building and Ben Gurion Airport, IRNA reported.

The IRGC further claimed that more than seven advanced radar systems were destroyed during the attacks, which it said had significantly affected US and Israeli early warning capabilities in the region.

According to IRNA, citing the statement, air raid sirens continued to sound across Israeli areas over the past several hours, with civilians taking shelter in underground facilities amid the ongoing attacks.

The IRGC also warned that operations against what it described as aggressors would intensify in the coming days.

This comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on Saturday on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries as the conflict now entered its sixth day.

Tehran's counter-strikes have also targeted American military bases and Israeli assets throughout the region, with Israel also continuing its strikes on Tehran and widening it to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has strongly condemned drone attacks launched from Iranian territory that targeted the city of Nakhchivan and its airport, resulting in damage to infrastructure and injuries to civilians.

In an official statement, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "At around midday on 5 March, drone attacks were carried out against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Republic of Azerbaijan from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Providing details of the incident, the statement noted that one of the drones struck airport infrastructure while another landed near a civilian facility. (ANI)

