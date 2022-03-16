Kyiv [Ukraine], March 16 (ANI): The Indian ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy has expressed gratitude towards the Ukrainian government and citizens for facilitating Operation Ganga, launched to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in the war-torn country.

Thanking the Ukrainian government and citizens, the envoy said, "Despite it being a time of great difficulty for them, they have contributed and supported our students without prejudice."

Applauding the strength and fortitude shown by the students who were stranded in Ukraine, the Indian envoy extended his best wishes to all of them.

He also highlighted the Indian government's "tireless" efforts to ensure the safe and timely evacuation of its citizens.

"Within a short period from February 24 till March 12, through coordination with our Embassies in neighbouring countries, Government of India evacuated more than 22,500 persons in over 90 flights. This translates to about 1,500 Indian nationals evacuated per day," he said. (ANI)

