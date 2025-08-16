Seattle [US], August 16 (ANI): In a landmark and historic first in Seattle, the flag of India was raised on top of the Space Needle today in honour of India's 79th Independence Day celebrations. Built in 1962 for the World Fair, the Space Needle stands as a symbol of Seattle's skyline and epitomizes the tech-driven future of the US Pacific Northwest region, the Consulate General of India in Seattle said in an official statement.

The Consul General of India in Seattle, along with Bruce Harrell, Mayor of Seattle, and other select dignitaries from Seattle city leadership, joined in the historic occasion and acknowledged the contributions of the Indian American diaspora in shaping Seattle's journey as a tech hub in the US Pacific Northwest, the release added.

Also Read | 'It's Not a Done Deal at All': Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin Say They Made Progress at Alaska Summit, but No Announcement of Immediate Ceasefire With Ukraine.

A community reception was separately hosted by the Consulate at the scenic Kerry Park, which offered sweeping views of the Seattle skyline, with India's flag atop the Space Needle in the backdrop. Large numbers of Indian American community members turned up to witness the historic sight, the Consulate noted in the statement.

Several US dignitaries also graced the Kerry Park reception, including U.S. Congressman (WA-9th district) Adam Smith, Chief Justice of the Washington Supreme Court Debra L. Stephens, Seattle Port Commissioner Sam Cho, and Superintendent/Director of Seattle Parks & Recreation AP Diaz. Addressing the gathering, US Rep. Adam Smith welcomed the historic celebration, noting that the Indian Tricolour hoisted atop the Space Needle is a tribute to the region's diversity and the strong bonds between India and the Pacific Northwest, the release said.

Also Read | Trump-Putin Alaska Summit: Vladimir Putin Thanks Donald Trump for 'Atmosphere of Trust' in Talks, Hopes Agreements Will Become Reference Point for Resolving Ukrainian Problem.

The celebrations included a vibrant cultural segment featuring national anthems, a cultural dance performance showcasing the rich diversity of Indian art forms, and a poetic recital by renowned artist and actor Piyush Mishra, according to the Consulate.

In a special gesture to honour India's 79th Independence Day in the Greater Seattle area, King County, along with Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, and Bellevue, issued official proclamations marking August 15 as India Day, the statement added.

Separately, several iconic buildings in Seattle were also lit up in Indian tricolours. These included Lumen Stadium, T-Mobile Stadium, Westin, Seattle Great Wheel, and the Space Needle. The Indian flag was also hoisted at the Tacoma Dome, Tacoma City Hall, and at the headquarters of Tacoma Police and Fire Departments. It may be noted that India opened its 6th Consulate in Seattle in November 2023 and has since actively deepened its engagements with the US Pacific Northwest, the Consulate highlighted. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)