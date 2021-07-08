New Delhi [India] 8 July (ANI): Regarding news reports that Cairn Energy has seized/ frozen State-owned property of the government of India in Paris, the Union finance ministry said the govt of India has not received any notice, order or communication in this connection from any French court.

The government is trying to ascertain the facts, and whenever such an order is received, appropriate legal remedies will be taken, in consultation with its counsels, to protect the interests of India, said a press release from the union finance ministry.

The government has already filed an application on March 22 this year to set aside the December 2020 international arbitral award in The Hague Court of Appeal. The government of India will defend its case in the set-aside proceedings at The Hague, the release added.

It is also stated that the CEO and the representatives of Cairns have approached the government of India for discussions to resolve the matter. Constructive discussions have been held and the government remains open for an amicable solution to the dispute within the country's legal framework, the release said. (ANI)

