Kathmandu, Apr 15 (PTI) An Indian national has been arrested from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu for allegedly carrying nearly seven kg of hemp.

The airport security during checking arrested Vishak Vijayan on Monday night as he was carrying almost seven kg narcotic drugs in his baggage. He had just landed in Kathmandu from Bangkok on board Thai Airways' flight.

He was arrested at the terminal gate when his luggage was being checked.

The airport security handed him to the Narcotic Drug Control Bureau of Nepal police to carry out further investigation.

