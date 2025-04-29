Dera Bassi (Punjab) [India], April 29 (ANI): The death of Vanshika, a 21-year-old student from Dera Bassi, Punjab, who was studying in Canada, has sparked shock and grief after her body was found on a beach near Ottawa under suspicious circumstances.

Her father, Aam Aadmi Party leader Davinder Saini, spoke to ANI and raised concerns that his daughter may have been murdered. Vanshika was a resident of Saini Mohalla in Dera Bassi, and her father is a close associate of MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa.

In an interview with ANI, Davinder Saini shared that Vanshika had gone to the Ottawa area two and a half years ago after passing her 12th-grade examinations. She had enrolled in a two-year course and had appeared for her final examination on April 18. Saini said that Vanshika had recently started working alongside her studies.

"My daughter Vanshika went to Ottawa in 2023... She wanted to win big in life... The last time I talked to her was on 25 April when she was on her way to work... On the morning of 26 April, I received a message that she had gone missing... She was preparing for her IELTS exam, scheduled for April 26... I want the Indian government to talk to the Canadian authorities and speed up the process of bringing her body back. I also demand a proper investigation to be carried out," he said.

On April 22, she left home to go to work but never returned. Her IELTS exam was scheduled for April 25, and one of her friends, who was also appearing for the exam, tried repeatedly to call her, but Vanshika's phone remained switched off.

After completing the IELTS exam, Vanshika's friend visited her home and learned that she had not returned from work since April 22. Concerned friends and family members, both in Canada and India, began searching for her. Vanshika's friends also contacted the local Member of Parliament, who issued alerts across different channels to aid the search. It was later reported that Vanshika's body had been found near the beach.

Saini told ANI that he last spoke to Vanshika on April 22, and when she could not be reached for three days, the family initially assumed she was preparing for her IELTS examination. Upon learning about her death, they strongly suspected foul play and demanded a full investigation.

https://x.com/HCI_Ottawa/status/1916956851066786172

The High Commission of India in Ottawa also posted about the incident on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "We are deeply saddened to be informed of the death of Vanshika, student from India in Ottawa. The matter has been taken up with concerned authorities and the cause is under investigation as per local police. We are in close contact with the bereaved kin and local community associations to provide all possible assistance." (ANI)

