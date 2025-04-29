Georgia, April 29: Indian-origin Mahendra Patel, who has been accused of attempting to kidnap a two-year-old boy at a Walmart in Georgia, is seeking release from jail after surveillance footage seemingly disproved the accusations. The 56-year-old Patel, who has been in custody for over a month, was charged with kidnapping, simple battery, and assault following the incident on March 18. Caroline Miller, the mother of the toddler, had claimed that Patel tried to snatch her son from her lap, leading to a struggle.

However, CCTV footage reviewed by Patel’s attorney has cast doubt on her version of the events, showing no signs of a confrontation. The video reportedly shows no sign of a struggle between Patel and Miller, contradicting her dramatic claims of a “tug of war.” Instead, the footage supports Patel’s statement that he only tried to steady the child, thinking he was about to fall. As the investigation unfolds, questions are now being raised about the accuracy of Miller’s account and the rush to incarcerate Patel. Georgia: Most Indian Victims Who Died in Gudauri Restaurant Are From Punjab, Embassy Working on Repatriation: Sources.

Here's What Caroline Miller Accused Mahendra Patel of

Caroline Miller, a 26-year-old mother of two, alleged that Patel approached her while she was shopping at a Georgia Walmart, asked about the location of Tylenol, and then abruptly tried to grab her two-year-old son from her lap. According to Miller, the encounter escalated into a brief but intense “tug of war” as she fought to keep her child. She immediately reported the incident to store employees and later to the police, prompting Patel’s arrest on March 21. He was charged with kidnapping, simple battery, and simple assault, and has since been held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Centre. US: 7-Year-Old Whiz Kid Vandan Patel From Georgia Becomes Youngest Member of Mensa International.

Surveillance Footage Contradicts Claim

However, surveillance footage from Walmart, reviewed by several media outlets, has contradicted Miller’s account. The footage shows Patel calmly interacting with Miller, asking for Tylenol and walking away. There is no evidence of the "tug of war" or struggle that Miller described. The video, captured from 20 different angles, shows Patel briefly engaging with Miller and moving away without incident. It also reveals no attempt to snatch the child or forcefully grab him.

Patel’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, argued that her client merely leaned in to steady the child, believing the boy was about to fall off the cart, as reported by news.com.au. The footage also shows Miller giving Patel a thumbs-up moments later, which starkly contrasts her claims of fear and distress immediately after the alleged incident. Patel, who has consistently maintained his innocence, claims that he never attempted to abduct the child. According to Patel, he only reached out to steady the child, who appeared to be losing his balance. Patel explained that he mistakenly thought Miller might be disabled, which prompted him to help in that manner.

