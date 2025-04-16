Moscow [Russia], April 16 (ANI): The number of Indian tourists visiting Russia surged to over 120,000 in 2024, doubling from approximately 60,000 visitors in 2023, according to TV BRICS.

Conversely, around 160,000 Russians travelled to India in 2023, exceeding the combined total of 2021 and 2022.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, April 16, 2025: Gold Soars INR 1,650 To Hit All-Time High of INR 98,100 per 10 Grams, Silver Jumps INR 1,900 Amid US-China Trade War.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow provided this information to TV BRICS.

"If this trend continues, the mutual tourist flow can potentially surpass 450,000 by 2025," the diplomatic mission added.

Also Read | NVIDIA H20 China Ban: US Enacts Restrictions on Export of NVIDIA's Powerful GPUs to China Over Fears of AI Misuse Amid Ongoing Trade War: Report.

According to TV BRICS, the press service clarified that in 2023, around 60,000 Indians visited Russia, while approximately 160,000 Russians travelled to India. This is more than the combined figures for 2021 and 2022.

Moreover, Russia ranks among the top ten countries in terms of the number of travellers to the republic.

The Indian side has expressed interest in further liberalising the visa regime, particularly extending the validity period of electronic visas.

A simplified travel procedure has recently been introduced for athletes and coaches, which is expected to encourage more visits, as per TV BRICS.

The expansion of air links between Russia and India, along with the development of cultural exchanges and joint sectoral events, will contribute to the growth of mutual tourist flows.

Earlier, Russian-Indian consular consultations took place in Moscow, during which the parties paid particular attention to further liberalising the visa regime.

In July, the Russian capital will also host, for the first time, a large-scale tourism congress with the participation of specialists from relevant departments and employees of leading Russian and Indian companies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)