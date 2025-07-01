Colombo, Jul 1 (PTI) An Indian business delegation led by industry body CII on Tuesday met President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to discuss investment opportunities and explore new prospects in the island country.

The Tuesday's meeting came a day after the team met Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya.

According to Dissanayake's office, the 20 Indian entrepreneurs' delegation said that they are currently directing their attention towards new investment. The visit aims to further develop existing investment opportunities and exploring new prospects.

The visit takes place following an invitation extended by President Disanayake during his recent official visit to India.

The Indian delegation also held discussions with several Sri Lankan ministers as well as officials from key government institutions, including the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka.

Disanayake emphasised that the country has now established a more favourable environment for investors, owing to the current economic stability.

The president briefed the Indian business representatives on the constructive measures implemented by the government to create a supportive economic climate and conditions conducive to investment.

He further noted that the government has strengthened the legal framework and institutional system necessary to attract and sustain large-scale investments.

He assured that under the present administration, efforts have been made to eliminate the losses and corruption previously associated with investments.

The president also emphasised that special attention has been given to attracting regional investors and providing them with the necessary facilities.

He pointed out that numerous new business opportunities have opened up between India and Sri Lanka across various sectors.

