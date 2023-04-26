Indian nationals evacuated from Sudan thank Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia for smooth arrangements (Photo/ANI)

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], April 26 (ANI): Amid the 72-hour ceasefire agreed upon between Sudan's army and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), countries including India are leaving no stone unturned to evacuate citizens.

The Indian Air Force very recently rescued another batch of around 360 Indians at Jeddah Airport on a flight bound for New Delhi, according to Minister of State for Ministry of External Affairs V Muraleedharan.

The Indians evacuated from violence-hit Sudan thanked Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia and the Indian government for the smooth arrangements.

One of the passengers in Gujarati thanked the Indian army and the management team. Meanwhile, another passenger stated that the facilities and arrangements done in Saudi Arabia, by the embassy are "good".

"I really appreciate the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia. they have done wonderful arrangements for the evacuees coming out of Port Sudan. We can never get a better arrangement than this. Really appreciate them," another passenger said.

Operation Kaveri is a rescue operation launched by the central government to evacuate stranded Indian citizens from Sudan.

"Happy to see off 360 Indians at Jeddah Airport in a flight bound for New Delhi They will be reaching the motherland soon, reuniting with their families Under #OperationKaveri the Government is working relentlessly to evacuate Indian nationals from Sudan & bring them home safely," MoS Muraleedharan tweeted.

India has deployed its military planes and warships to rescue Indians from there.

Sudan is experiencing bloodshed as a result of clashes between the army and paramilitary forces.

Fighting has erupted between soldiers loyal to Sudanese army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary Rapid Support Soldiers (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The evacuation operation started in Port Sudan.

Previously, France Embassy in India informed that their country has evacuated some Indians along with citizens of 27 other countries as part of its evacuation mission from violence-hit Sudan.

Earlier, on Saturday, Saudi Arabia said it has evacuated 66 citizens of "brotherly and friendly" foreign countries that included a few Indian nationals from the conflict-hit nation.

The evacuation came days after Jaishankar spoke to his Saudi Arabia counterpart. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Sudan. (ANI)

