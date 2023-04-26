Mumbai, April 26: A man who used a wild Seagull in a sex act has pleaded guilty to causing the bird undue distress. When David Lee, 40, showed up at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, April 25, he admitted to the ‘bizarre’ sexual act.

His acts, which were captured on CCTV, are illegal under the 2006 Animal Welfare Act. Before taking up a smaller gull, Lee reportedly chased a big one, according to prosecutor Lesley Burgess, who also testified that Lee was recorded on camera using his phone while carrying the smaller bird. UK Man Accused of Putting His Penis Inside Seagull’s Mouth Pleads Not Guilty as Trial Begins, Granted Unconditional Bail.

The court heard that he then 'kicked' the bird. Lee, however, had told the police that he picked up the gull because he believed it was injured and was searching on his phone to determine what to do.

However, police investigations showed Lee had actually been checking at porn websites, the court was informed, rather than looking for a vet's phone number as he had claimed to have done.

The defence attorney, Annalisa Moscardini, argued that Lee has a history of ‘mental illness’ and requested that a psychiatric evaluation be conducted prior to the judge's decision on a sentence.

The Wildlife and Countryside Act of 1981 and the Wildlife (Northern Ireland) Order of 1985 both provide protection for all seagull species.An active nest or its contents may not be damaged or destroyed, nor may any gull be intentionally or carelessly hurt or killed.

The matter was postponed to May 23 at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court for sentencing by Magistrate Kay Gilbert. The phrase "bizarre" has been said more than once, she claimed. Sickening! Patna Man Rapes Stray Dog in Bihar, Probe Underway After Beastiality Video Goes Viral (Graphic Warning).

As a seasoned magistrate, I have to admit that this is among the strangest situations we have seen in the magistrates' court, she added.

