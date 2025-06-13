Jerusalem, Jun 13 (PTI) Indians in Israel have been advised by the embassy to stay vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel following the launch of Israel's strikes on Iran.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command (https://www.oref.org.il/eng)," the mission posted on its X handle, soon after Israel declared the launch of Operation Rising Lion against Iran.

"Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters," the embassy advised.

Declaring the launch of Operation Rising Lion aimed at foiling Iran's nuclear ambitions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on Friday that his country has struck at the heart of the Islamic regime's nuclear programme, including its main enrichment facility in Natanz.

