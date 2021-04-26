Geneva [Switzerland], April 26 (ANI): Highlighting that several countries are still experiencing intense COVID-19 transmission, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that situation in India is "beyond heartbreaking".

"It is pleasing to see small declines in cases and deaths in several regions, but many countries are still experiencing intense COVID19 transmission, and the situation in India is beyond heartbreaking," Tedros said.

India reported 3.52 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike registered since the onset of the pandemic.

A total of 3,52,991 new COVID-19 cases, 2,812 related deaths and 2,19,272 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,13,658, as per the health ministry's update on Monday morning.

The total count of positive cases now stands at 1,73,13,163, including 1,95,123 deaths and 1,43,04,382 recoveries.

As India fights against the unprecedented health crisis of COVID-19, global support in the form of oxygen supplies, ventilators, raw material for vaccines, PPT kits and oxygen concentrators have started pouring in.On Sunday, the United States agreed to send essential raw material to India required for manufacturing vaccines. (ANI)

