Mandalay [Myanmar], April 11 (ANI): India has been actively engaged in the relief efforts following the devastating earthquake in Myanmar as part of Operation Brahma, with the Indian Army providing critical relief in its Field Hospital in Mandalay, the country's worst-hit city.

As of April 9, a total of 1,651 patients have been treated at the Army Field Hospital, with 281 patients receiving treatment on that day alone, as per a release by the Army.

The hospital also conducted seven major and 38 minor surgeries.

In addition, an Indian Army Engineer team (19 ER) travelled from Mandalay to the capital, Nay Pyi Taw, where they met with officials from Myanmar's Ministry of Construction to assess the demolition of select buildings.

Meanwhile, another team of orthopaedic specialists from the Field Hospital also travelled to Nay Pyi Taw, where they discussed specialist prosthetics for 70 patients affected by the earthquake with the Myanmar Ministry of Health.

As per the State Administration Council's communication team as of Friday, 3,645 people have died, 5,017 have been injured, and 148 are still unaccounted for in Myanmar's terrible 7.7-magnitude earthquake that took place on March 28.

The magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck a large area of Myanmar, which has a population of 50 million, causing widespread damage across six regions and states, including the capital Naypyidaw.

According to Al Jazeera, the earthquake disrupted power, telephone, and mobile networks and damaged roads and bridges, making it difficult to assess the full extent of the destruction.

This disaster has also exacerbated the ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by Myanmar's civil war, which has already displaced over three million people and left nearly 20 million in need of aid, as reported by Al Jazeera citing the United Nations.

Meanwhile, relief work is in full swing, with India also playing its part in the humanitarian efforts under Operation Brahma.

Last Friday, India delivered 442 tonnes of food aid to the disaster-struck nation as part of its ongoing humanitarian response.

As part of Operation Brahma, India had earlier delivered a total of 625 metric tonnes of humanitarian relief materials, including the latest consignment. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), with 80 personnel and four specially trained canines, has been deployed on the ground, equipped for rescue operations. (ANI)

