Geneva [Switzerland], February 7 (ANI): India's permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Arindam Bagchi, met the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, on Tuesday and discussed a range of issues of mutual interest.

"PR @abagchimea met UN High Commissioner for Human Rights @Volker_Turk" the Permanent mission of India in Geneva wrote on X.

"Discussions covered a range of issues of mutual interest, including continued close cooperation with @UNHumanRights," it added.

Earlier in October, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was appointed India's next Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva.

A 1995-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Bagchi is an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. Bagchi took over as spokesperson in March 2021.

His tenure was eventful as it spanned the COVID-19 pandemic, the standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, India hosting the G20 Summit in September this year and the increased pace of India's engagements with various partners.

Bagchi handed over the baton to Randhir Jaiswal, who assumed the charge as official MEA spokesperson in the first week of January.

The new MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal previously served as consul general in New York in July 2020 and was praised by the diaspora members for being actively involved in the repatriation of Indian Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic and how the diplomat exports and the mission adjusted to the unprecedented global health crisis. (ANI)

