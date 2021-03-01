Jakarta [Indonesia], March 1 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,680 within one day to 1,341,314, with the death toll adding by 159 to 36,325, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, 9,212 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,151,915.

Within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 2,058 new cases, West Java 1,662, Central Java 657, East Kalimantan 437 and East Java 341.

No more new positive cases were found in two provinces, namely West Kalimantan and Maluku. (ANI/Xinhua)

