World News | Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki Volcano Erupts, Sending Ash Cloud 18 Kilometers in Air

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Indonesia's rumbling Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki erupted Monday, sending a column of volcanic materials as high as 18 kilometers into the sky and depositing ash on villages.

Agency News PTI| Jul 07, 2025 10:36 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki Volcano Erupts, Sending Ash Cloud 18 Kilometers in Air
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Jakarta, Jul 7 (AP) Indonesia's rumbling Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki erupted Monday, sending a column of volcanic materials as high as 18 kilometers into the sky and depositing ash on villages.

Indonesia's Geology Agency said in a statement it recorded the volcano unleashing an avalanche of searing gas clouds down its slopes during the eruption. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Also Read | Donald Trump Announces Additional 10% Tariff on Nations Supporting 'Anti-American Policies of BRICS'.

The country's volcano monitoring agency had increased the volcano's alert status to the highest level after an eruption on June 18, and more than doubled an exclusion zone to a 7-kilometer radius since then as eruptions became more frequent.

An eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in November killed nine people and injured dozens. It also erupted in March.

Also Read | BRICS Summit 2025: Leaders Voice 'Grave Concern' Over Tariff Hikes by US; Criticises Others' Environment-Based Restrictions.

The 1,584-metre mountain is a twin volcano with Mount Lewotobi Perempuan in the district of Flores Timur.

Indonesia is an archipelago of 270 million people with frequent seismic activity. It has 120 active volcanoes and sits along the “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, Late2nd Test 2025 Day 3 Stat Highlights: Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep Lift India After Harry Brook-Jamie Smith Partnership

Close
Search

World News | Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki Volcano Erupts, Sending Ash Cloud 18 Kilometers in Air

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Indonesia's rumbling Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki erupted Monday, sending a column of volcanic materials as high as 18 kilometers into the sky and depositing ash on villages.

Agency News PTI| Jul 07, 2025 10:36 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki Volcano Erupts, Sending Ash Cloud 18 Kilometers in Air
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Jakarta, Jul 7 (AP) Indonesia's rumbling Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki erupted Monday, sending a column of volcanic materials as high as 18 kilometers into the sky and depositing ash on villages.

Indonesia's Geology Agency said in a statement it recorded the volcano unleashing an avalanche of searing gas clouds down its slopes during the eruption. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Also Read | Donald Trump Announces Additional 10% Tariff on Nations Supporting 'Anti-American Policies of BRICS'.

The country's volcano monitoring agency had increased the volcano's alert status to the highest level after an eruption on June 18, and more than doubled an exclusion zone to a 7-kilometer radius since then as eruptions became more frequent.

An eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in November killed nine people and injured dozens. It also erupted in March.

Also Read | BRICS Summit 2025: Leaders Voice 'Grave Concern' Over Tariff Hikes by US; Criticises Others' Environment-Based Restrictions.

The 1,584-metre mountain is a twin volcano with Mount Lewotobi Perempuan in the district of Flores Timur.

Indonesia is an archipelago of 270 million people with frequent seismic activity. It has 120 active volcanoes and sits along the “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
bajaj finance share
500+K+ searches
black sabbath ozzy osbourne
500+K+ searches
concor share price
500+K+ searches
laurus labs share price
500+K+ searches
punjab and haryana high court
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel