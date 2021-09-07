On Sunday, Indian Naval Ship Tabar has reached Alexandria harbour in Egypt as part of its ongoing overseas deployment.

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Indian Navy Ship (INS) Tabar undertook a maritime partnership exercise with Egyptian Navy Ship Alexandria, a frontline frigate of the Egyptian Navy, in the Mediterranean Sea.

The exercise involved multiple activities covering a wide range of naval operations, The Indian Navy said in a statement.

Also Read | Pakistani Taliban Intensify Terror Attacks After Afghanistan Takeover.

"On leaving the port of Alexandria on 05 September 21, INS Tabar undertook a maritime partnership exercise with ENS Alexandria, a frontline frigate of the Egyptian Navy, in the Mediterranean Sea," the Navy said in a statement.

On Sunday, Indian Naval Ship Tabar has reached Alexandria harbour in Egypt as part of its ongoing overseas deployment.

Also Read | Vietnam: Man Flouts Home Quarantine Rule, Gets 5-Year Jail for ‘Spreading’ Coronavirus.

These included drills for transit through asymmetric threat environment, operations for interdicting suspect vessels at sea, communication procedures, joint development of maritime domain picture and replenishment at sea drills.

A highlight of the exercise was the cross-deck helo operations that involved helo recovery procedures and airborne light replenishment drills between the two ships.

The exercise was significantly beneficial in enhancing interoperability between the two navies and widened the scope for combined operations against common maritime threats in future.

The maritime partnership exercise culminated with a 'Steam Past' between the two ships, as per naval custom. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)