Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], June 18 (ANI): Panellists during the International Journalists Fraternity Forum (IJFF) organised the first NRI Conclave under the theme "India's Diversity a Strategic Asset", addressed the problem of malicious propaganda on social media against India. They highlighted that some individuals with vested interests are spreading false information to create a distorted image of India on the global platform.

The event was hosted by the IJFF on Friday to promote cultural understanding and cooperation.

Also Read | When Is Hajj 2023? From Date to History and Significance, Here's Everything to Know About the Islamic Pilgrimage.

The event organised at the Red Onion Restaurant Banquet Hall, Olaya, Riyadh, was attended by more than 100 prominent community members and Saudi nationals. The event aimed to showcase India's progress and achievements while addressing any concerns and misconceptions among the attendees.

The speakers included renowned personalities such as Zafar Sareshwala, former chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University, and founder of Taleem-o-Tarbiyat - Educational Initiative for the Underprivileged. Malek Raees Ahmed, Director of Anjam Group KSA, who is a key member and speaker at multiple Power and Energy platforms for Renewable Energy. Shaykh Mohammad Rahmani, President of Abul Kalam Azad Islamic Awakening Center, and Chancellor Jamia Islamia Sanabil University, Delhi.

Also Read | US Shooting: Eight People Including Teenagers Injured in Gunshot in Los Angeles County.

During the event, the distinguished panellists spoke extensively on a range of topics related to India's national politics, highlighting the progress made by the community in India, as well as the steps taken by the government for their welfare.

Islamic scholar Shaykh Rahmani said that collaboration and coexistence with non-Muslims is essential, and both parties must ensure each other's rights. He emphasised that it is a basic Islamic principle to honour every single human being, including non-Muslims, and that the rights of non-Muslims should be talked about more often, which is, unfortunately, being ignored.

Shaykh Rahmani suggested that Indian Muslims should take Moulana Abul Kalam Azad as their role model, who was the first education minister of India and founded premier institutes like IIT. He urged Indian Muslims to focus on empowering women's education for the betterment of their worldly and religious lifestyle.

Shaykh Rahmani also highlighted the importance of patience and perseverance in dealing with issues faced by the Muslim community. He emphasised that Muslims in the past had won situations by establishing dialogue, dealing with critical issues wisely, and following a sane system. He also said that it is the responsibility of Imams of mosques to guide Muslims to have patience and deal with issues wisely.

Shaykh Rahmani also expressed concern about the influence of social media celebrities who pass judgment on critical issues without verifying their information. He warned that such people should not be followed, as they sit in closed rooms and do not have the necessary expertise to provide accurate information.

Zafar Sareshwala said that there is a significant section of Hindus who wish for the progress and success of Muslims. He emphasised that nobody has stopped Muslims from appearing in the UPSC exams, and they have the freedom to pursue their career aspirations.

Sareshwala stressed that when it comes to addressing issues faced by Muslims, including political empowerment and security, it is important to prioritise what needs to be addressed first.

He also acknowledged the Indian government's efforts to include the 15% Muslim population in the mainstream and help India reach its goal of becoming an economic powerhouse.

Malek Raees expressed his belief in the huge potential of India. He mentioned that he had spoken to the HRD Minister of India about the possibility of having an exchange program between India and Saudi Arabia.

He emphasised that the Gulf countries are interested in India because of the enormous potential it holds.

The panellists also spoke about India's place in the world order, with many international conferences taking place, especially the G20. They highlighted how India is a country of peace and tolerance for all nations of the world.

The panellists reassured the large gathering of the Indian diaspora that India is a role model for co-existence in the world, where people of all faiths have the freedom to practise their religion.

The panellists stressed the need for ethical and responsible journalism that promotes mutual respect, empathy, and dialogue.

They discussed how India's diversity has always been its strength, and how it has helped the country to overcome challenges, build resilience, and promote innovation. They also highlighted how India's cultural diversity can be leveraged to promote economic growth, social harmony, and global peace.

IJFF's KSA President Dr Ashraf Ali, a prominent businessman, emphasised the importance of being a responsible Indian citizen living in Saudi Arabia. He stressed the need to never tarnish the image of the country and to always represent India in a positive light.

The panel discussion was hosted by the prominent female journalist, Shahzeen Eram, along with her counterpart, Nayeem Abdul Qayyum.

The IJFF is a non-profit organisation that aims to promote ethical journalism, media literacy, and freedom of expression. It provides a platform for journalists from different parts of the world to share their experiences, exchange ideas, and collaborate on issues of common interest.

The "India's Diversity a Strategic Asset" event was a part of the IJFF's ongoing efforts to promote cultural understanding and cooperation among journalists, academics, and experts from various fields. The event provided a unique opportunity for participants to learn from each other, share their perspectives, and build lasting partnerships. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)