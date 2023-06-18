Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims. Known as a mandatory religious duty for financially stable Muslims, people strive to carry out Hajj or Haj at least once in their lifetime. This annual observance witnesses thousands of Muslims from across the world visiting Mecca to offer their prayers. Hajj is a pilgrimage made to the Kaaba, the "House of Allah", in the sacred city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. It is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. As pilgrims are gearing up to perform Hajj 2023, here is everything you need to know about Haj, the significance of Hajj 2023, and more.

When Is Hajj 2023?

Hajj is performed between the 8th to the 13th day of Islamic Dhul Hijjah month. Hajj 2023 is expected to begin on the evening of Monday, June 26, 2023, and go on till the evening of Saturday, July 1, 2023. The date of Hajj changes every eyar based on the Islamic Calendar. In case the Dhul Hijjah month starts from June 20, then the pilgrimage will be performed between June 27 and July 2. Hajj 2023: First Batch of 300 Pilgrims from UP Leaves for Hajj Today, Says Uttar Pradesh State Hajj Committee Chairman Mohsin Raza.

Significance of Hajj:

The Hajj pilgrimage holds deep historical roots and is closely tied to the life of the Islamic prophet Muhammad in the 7th century AD. Some Muslim sources actually trace the practice of pilgrimage to Mecca back to the time of Abraham. The term "Hajj" signifies a sacred journey to the Kaaba, embodying a profound spiritual endeavor for Muslims to purify their souls from earthly transgressions. It encompasses not only the physical act of embarking on a voyage but also the profound inner intention of pursuing righteousness. Eid al-Adha 2023 Date in India: Dhul Hijjah Moon Sighting on June 19 To Decide Bakra Eid Date.

According to the official published statistics between 2000 and 2019, the average number of attendees is 2,269,145 per year, of which 1,564,710 come from outside Saudi Arabia and 671,983 are local. People from across the world are already enroute to Hajj to embark on this important journey. We hope that Hajj 2023 brings with it all the prosperity and good luck.

