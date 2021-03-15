Washington [US], March 15 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Sunday (local time) said that investigation into sexual harassment allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is underway, adding that he wants to see what comes of it.

"I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us," Biden told reporters on the White House South Lawn, explicitly weighing in on the allegations against the governor for the first time, according to CNN.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has previously pointed to New York Attorney General Letitia James' independent investigation in briefings.

Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday afternoon joined a majority of New York congressional Democrats, including Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, in calling for Cuomo to resign in wake of the allegations, reported CNN.

Multiple women have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment or inappropriate behaviour. The scandal, began on February 24, when former aide Lindsey Boylan alleged that Cuomo kissed her on the lips against her will in 2018 after a brief, one-on-one meeting in his New York City office.

Last week, Cuomo offered an apology to the women and said he never knew he "was making anyone feel uncomfortable" and denied touching anyone inappropriately.

Apart from this, Cuomo also faces criticism for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, as his administration underreported the number of coronavirus deaths among New York's long-term care patients by approximately 50 per cent, according to a state general report.

On Thursday, more than 50 Democrats of the New York State Senate and Assembly said in a letter that "it's time for Governor Cuomo to resign," arguing that he is "ineffective in this time of most urgent need." (ANI)

