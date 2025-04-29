Port Louis [Mauritius], April 29 (ANI): Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar made a port call at Port Louis in Mauritius from April 26-28, as part of its operational deployment in the Indian Ocean. On departure from Port Louis, IOS SAGAR is scheduled to undertake a joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance with the Mauritius Coast Guard.

Upon completion, the ship will proceed to its next port of call, Port Victoria, Seychelles, continuing its mission of enhancing maritime security, regional cooperation, and goodwill in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The official release stated, "Reinforcing the enduring bond between India and Mauritius, IOS Sagar made a significant and engaging port call at Port Louis, Mauritius, from 26 to 28 Apr 25 , as part of its operational deployment in the Indian Ocean."

During her harbour visit to Port Louis, the ship's Commanding Officer called on the Commandant of the Mauritius Coast Guard, reaffirming the commitment to strengthen cooperation between the two maritime forces. Select personnel of the multinational crew visited several key training facilities of the Mauritius Police Force (MPF), including the Special Mobile Force Squadron, Maritime Air Squadron, Coast Guard Training School and the Police Helicopter Squadron and interacted with their counterparts.

The official release stated, "The visit provided a unique opportunity to exchange knowledge and experience and discuss areas of mutual interest in maritime security." As part of social activities, a joint yoga session was organised onboard IOS Sagar, with participation from the multinational crew and MPF personnel. The Commandant of the National Coast Guard also attended the event.

The crew of IOS SAGAR and the MPF played a friendly volleyball match. IOS Sagar opened its decks to visitors, welcoming members of the MPF, the Indian diaspora, and other enthusiastic groups, according to the official release. Visitors were given a tour of the ship and briefed regarding operational capabilities, navigation systems, and life onboard. Additionally, a trek to Signal Mountain was conducted for the ship's crew, which included a multinational team. (ANI)

