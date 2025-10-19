Tehran [Iran], October 19 (ANI): Iran, China, and Russia have sent a joint letter to the United Nations Secretary-General and the UNSC, stating that the nuclear deal with Tehran has been terminated, "marking the end of the Security Council's consideration of the Iranian nuclear issue", IRNA reported on Sunday.

The three countries also slammed the UK, France, and Germany, known as the E3, for attempting to trigger the "snapback" mechanism to reinstate previously lifted sanctions under UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

The letter stated that the three countries had no legal right to have the sanctions restored in light of their own non-commitment to the JCPOA, Iranian state media reported.

"The attempt by the E3 to trigger the so-called 'snapback' is by default legally and procedurally flawed," said the letter, adding that the European parties, "having themselves ceased to perform their commitments under both the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action ) and Resolution 2231, lack the standing to invoke its provisions."

Iran, China and Russia said that they "affirm that in accordance with operative paragraph 8 of Resolution 2231, all its provisions are terminated after October 18, 2025." The date, therefore, "marks the end of the Security Council's consideration of the Iranian nuclear issue," the countries' envoys added.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi was cited on Saturday by IRNA as stating that five key documents issued by independent nations "clearly and substantively" refute the E3's "invalid and illegal" attempt to reinstate previously lifted sanctions under UNSC 2231.

The JCPOA is a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and others. Upon ratification, it mandated suspension of nuclear-related sanctions against Iran. The United States unilaterally withdrew from the deal and reimposed its sanctions in 2018.

The UNSC Resolution 2231 concerns Iran's nuclear energy program. Resolution 2231, valid for 10 years, endorsed the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, China, Russia, France, Germany, and the UK), which limited Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of sanctions imposed by the Council.

Meanwhile, Iran, Russia and China also urged all parties to stay committed to "finding a political settlement that accommodates the concerns of all parties through diplomatic engagement and dialogue based on mutual respect" and to refrain from unilateral sanctions, threats of force or any action that could escalate the situation.

The letter penned by the allies' diplomatic missions to the world body was addressed to Antonio Guterres. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted parts of the joint letter from China, Iran, and Russia to the Secretary-General and President of the United Nations Security Council on his X account.

The US's European allies succumbed to American pressure, betraying a pledge to return Washington to the deal and also suspending their own trade with the Islamic Republic, the joint letter read.

It added that the overall Western bid has been focusing on allegations of Iranian nuclear activities' "diversion," claims that have never been verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency, despite its most intrusive inspections to date.

They, meanwhile, noted that the Security Council's adherence to the resolution's expiration date "contributes to strengthening the authority of the Council and the credibility of multilateral diplomacy." (ANI)

