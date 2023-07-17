Kabul, July 17: More than 4,700 Afghan migrants have been deported within 24 hours through the Milak border crossing in Sistan and Baluchestan province, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported.

An Iranian border commander said 4,767 "illegal" Afghan immigrants have reportedly been sent back to Afghanistan through the Milak border crossing in Sistan and Baluchistan in the past 24 hours, Khaama Press reported. Immigrant officials mentioned "illegal entry, stay, and passport expiration" as the main reasons for deporting the migrants.

Parviz Ghasemzada, Iran’s border commander for the area, said people from other countries must enter, remain and leave Iran legally, Khaama Press reported citing Tasnim News Agency.

He asserted that anyone trying to enter Iran illegally would be taken to authorities and deported from the country. Ghasemzada further said, "Combating the illegal residence of unauthorized foreigners in Sistan and Baluchistan is seriously on the agenda."

Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, around 3.6 million Afghans left their country, with 70 per cent of them travelling to Iran, Khaama Press reported. The majority of the migrants fled from Afghanistan to neighbouring nations due to prosecution, lack of job opportunities, economic crisis, and security threats.

Earlier in June, as many as 2,106 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan from Iran through the Islamqala border in western Herat province, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported citing the Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.

In a series of tweets, the Taliban-led Refugee and Repatriation Ministry said these migrants returned to Afghanistan on June 3. According to a Taliban official, at least 193 returnees were taken to International Office for Migration (IOM) for receiving basic necessary aid.

Earlier in May, the Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said that nearly 65,000 Afghan refugees returned to the country from Iran over the past month, Khaama Press reported. The number of refugees entering the nation from Iran has increased recently, according to data from the Taliban-appointed refugee department of Nimruz province.

