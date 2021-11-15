Kabul [Afghanistan], November 15 (ANI): Iran is concerned with the increased terrorist activity in Afghanistan and has received information about the presence of the Islamic State (ISIS) in the troubled country, Sputnik reported citing the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday.

"We are very concerned with the growing extremism, terrorism [in Afghanistan], and its worst form is the attacks on Muslim congregants," The Russian News Agency quoted the ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying.

"Unfortunately, we have a message about the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) presence there, this is very concerning," Khatibzadeh added.

On Monday, the Iranian special representative for Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, arrived in Kabul to hold meetings with officials of the interim Afghan government appointed by the Taliban.

According to the Khaama Press media outlet, the agenda of talks between the Iranian envoy and Taliban officials include trade, the formation of an inclusive cabinet, and refugees.

Iran Kabul-based embassy said that Qomi will discuss regional issues, immigrants, humanitarian aid, the formation of an inclusive government, and economic issues.

Meanwhile, the security situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated significantly since the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15.

ISIS has carried out several attacks including an attack on Kabul Airport during an evacuation by the US forces following the fall of Kabul. (ANI)

