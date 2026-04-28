Home

Agency News Agency News World News | Iran FM Abbas Araghchi Lands in Pakistan for Third Visit in 48 Hours Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday after concluding his engagements in Russia, as part of an ongoing diplomatic outreach aimed at ending the conflict with the United States.

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 28 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday after concluding his engagements in Russia, as part of an ongoing diplomatic outreach aimed at ending the conflict with the United States.

As per Press TV, this marks his third visit to Pakistan in the past 48 hours.

Also Read | White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting: Man Charged With Attempted Assassination of US President Donald Trump.

Araghchi's latest stop follows a series of high-level engagements across multiple countries, including Russia and Oman.

His repeated visits to Pakistan indicate the role Islamabad is playing as a peace broker in the current situation, particularly in facilitating indirect exchanges between Iran and the US.

Also Read | Donald Trump, National Security Team Review Iranian Proposal to Reopening Strait of Hormuz, Says White House.

Earlier, Araghchi held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg, where discussions focused on bilateral ties and regional developments.

In a statement shared on Telegram, Araghchi said the meeting lasted more than an hour and a half and included detailed deliberations on what he described as "war and aggression" involving the United States and Israel.

"We had a very good meeting with Mr Putin. It probably lasted more than an hour and a half. All issues, both in bilateral relations and regional issues, as well as the issue of war and aggression by the US and Zionist regimes, were discussed and examined in detail," Araghchi said.

He added that cooperation between Tehran and Moscow was also discussed, with proposals put forward to expand engagement.

Araghchi described Iran-Russia relations as a "strategic partnership" and thanked Moscow for its support during the conflict. "In the recent war, it became clear that Iran has great friends and allies like Russia; we thank you for your positions and support," he said.

According to Iranian state media, Putin said Russia would support efforts to restore peace in West Asia and back Iran's interests. He expressed hope that stability would return to the region at the earliest.

Meanwhile, in Washington, the White House confirmed that a proposal from Iran to end the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz is under discussion. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump had discussed the proposal with his national security team.

"The proposal was being discussed," Leavitt said, adding that further details would be shared by the President.

The proposal outlines a framework to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end hostilities, with nuclear negotiations to be taken up at a later stage. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)