Brussels [Belgium], June 22 (ANI): After the US airstrikes on its nuclear installations, Iran is considering closing the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most strategically vital chokepoints in the world, and any blockade by Tehran would pose serious risks for Europe, EuroNews reported on Sunday.

Revolutionary Guard commander Sardar Esmail Kowsari told local media in an interview that closing the Strait of Hormuz "is under consideration, and Iran will make the best decision with determination," as per EuroNews.

"Our hands are wide open when it comes to punishing the enemy, and the military response was only part of our overall response," added Kowsari, who is a member of Iran parliament in addition to his military position.

Earlier on Sunday, US President Donald Trump said the "very successful" strikes had hit the Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan underground nuclear sites in Iran.

According to EuroNews, Iran's short- and medium-range missiles would be capable of targeting oil infrastructure platforms, pipelines in the Strait, or even attacking commercial vessels, and surface-to-surface missiles could target tankers or ports along the Gulf. Airstrikes using aircraft and drones could disable navigation or radar equipment at major shipping ports in the region.

Unmanned drones like Iran's Shahed models could potentially be used to attack specific shipping lanes or infrastructure in the Strait. Iran could attempt to deploy warships to physically block access to the Strait. In 2012, Iran launched a cyberattack on Saudi Arabia's oil industry, showing its growing capability in this domain, as per EuroNews.

Blocking the Strait was one of the Iranian responses to the conflict, including terrorist acts on mainland Europe, which security expert Claude Moniquet cited in an interview with Euronews.

It would be "a disaster for Europe", the former French intelligence officer said.

Roughly 20 per cent of global oil and a significant portion of natural gas pass through the Strait. Europe imports oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Gulf states--Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE-- much of which travels through the Strait. If Iran blocks it, global oil prices would spike, and Europe could face energy shortages, especially in countries dependent on Middle Eastern fuel, as per EuroNews. (ANI)

