New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): The Iranian Embassy in India extended its greetings upon the election of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the Supreme Leader of Iran.

The Embassy said that the election took place in accordance with the legal mechanisms provided for in the Constitution of Iran.

"Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi: In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful. The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi warmly congratulates the great nation of Iran and all friends and supporters of the Islamic Republic of Iran around the world on the election of His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the statement said.

The statement said that the election shows the manifestation of Iran's sovereignty.

"This election has taken place in accordance with the legal mechanisms provided for in the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran and through the vote and decision of the lawful representatives of the Iranian nation. It reflects a clear manifestation of the independence and national sovereignty of the people of Iran," the statement read.

The embassy further said that the armed forces of the country will continue to strike back against the US and Israel.

"The great nation of Iran has once again demonstrated that it determines its own destiny solely through its own will and decision. The election of His Eminence will further strengthen the unity, strength, and cohesion of the Iranian nation. The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue, with renewed determination, their struggle against the criminal American and Zionist regimes. There is no doubt that the final victory will belong to the great nation of Iran," the statement read.

Iran's military and political leaders have pledged allegiance to Mojtaba Khamenei, who has been named to replace his killed father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country's new supreme leader.

The Israel Defense Forces also said in the meantime that it struck Iran's air force headquarters.

"The IDF can now reveal that the IRGC's Air Force Headquarters, the main command-and-control center used to direct the regime's air force activity, was targeted during wide-scale IDF strikes on dozens of Iranian terror regime targets," IDF said in a post on X. (ANI)

