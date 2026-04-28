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Agency News Agency News World News | ISIS Claims Responsibility for Killing 29 in Nigeria's Adamawa Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The Islamic State, ISIL (ISIS), has claimed responsibility for an attack that killed at least 29 people in Nigeria's Adamawa state, according to a statement issued by the group on Telegram, Al Jazeera reported.

Adamawa [Nigeria], April 28 (ANI): The Islamic State, ISIL (ISIS), has claimed responsibility for an attack that killed at least 29 people in Nigeria's Adamawa state, according to a statement issued by the group on Telegram, Al Jazeera reported.

The attack took place in the Guyaku community in the Gombi Local Government Area, where armed assailants targeted residents, leading to multiple fatalities. State authorities confirmed the death toll and said the situation is under investigation.

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Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri confirmed that at least 29 people were killed during the attack. He visited the affected area on Monday and described the incident as "tragic and unacceptable," while expressing condolences to the families of the victims.

In a post on X, Fintiri said, "My heart breaks for the people of Guyaku in Gombi LGA. Today, I stood on the ground where our brothers and sisters were cruelly taken from us. This act of cowardice is an affront to our humanity and will not go unpunished."

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He added that security operations are being intensified in the region. "We are intensifying security operations immediately to restore peace and ensure every resident feels safe in their home again," the governor said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)