Islamabad [Pakistan], January 14 (ANI): Following a "raid" at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan's home, Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has arrived at the latter's residence per the Chief Justice of Pakistan's (CJP) directive on Saturday, ARY News reported.

When the PTI chairman was present at the Supreme Court hearing about his party's "bat" election emblem, he was told about the raid.

Barrister Gohar reported the event before Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa during the hearing, alleging that his son and nephew had been subjected to "torture."

He said that documents and a computer had also been seized by the police.

The PTI leader left the hearing after requesting permission from the judge to leave.

"Whatever happened should not have happened," the top justice declared as he invited Additional Attorney General Chaudhry Amir Rehman to the rostrum.

After saying he would investigate, the additional attorney general departed the courtroom.

When Barrister Gohar eventually made his way back to the courtroom, CJP Qazi Faez Isa inquired as to whether everything was well, to which he answered saying, "The situation is very serious," reported ARY News.

The chief justice gave the additional attorney general instructions to settle the dispute.

When the Islamabad IGP later came before the court, CJP Isa brought up the event, stating that a complaint had been filed that was "completely intolerable," and gave him an order to address it "immediately."

The IGP was instructed by the chief justice to speak with the family members in person at his residence to find out what transpired.

IGP Islamabad and the PTI chairman went to his residence in compliance with the supreme judge's directive later. (ANI)

