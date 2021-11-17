Kampala [Uganda], November 17 (ANI): The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the two powerful explosions in the centre of Uganda's capital during rush hour on Tuesday, reported The Wall Street Journal.

At least three people were killed and 33 were injured in the bombings. It took place within about 550 yards and three minutes of each other in Kampala's heavily guarded business district, The Wall Street Journal quoted police spokesman Fred Enanga as saying. Three suspected suicide bombers also died in the blasts.

Earlier on Tuesday, the chairperson of the AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat had condemned the twin bomb blasts in Uganda.

"I condemn in the strongest terms. Our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes for a full recovery to the injured," Moussa Faki Mahamat tweeted. (ANI)

