Tel Aviv [Israel], January 20 (ANI/TPS): The National Digital Directorate and the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology announced on Monday 13 new government projects that will receive support as part of the second call for proposals to integrate artificial intelligence into the work of government ministries. This is a large-scale initiative to promote artificial intelligence applications in government ministries and trust units, with the aim of improving services to citizens, streamlining work processes and moving the public sector into the era of artificial intelligence.

As part of the program, with a total investment of approximately NIS 40 million led by the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology and the National Digital System, the selected projects will receive professional guidance from AI experts from the public sector and academia, dedicated training and regulatory guidance that will ensure responsible implementation of the technology in government ministries.

