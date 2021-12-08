Jerusalem [Israel], December 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel announced on Tuesday the completion of a high-tech underground wall around the Gaza Strip aimed at preventing militants from entering the country.

The barrier includes hundreds of cameras, radars and other sensors, command centres and control rooms, the defence ministry said in a statement.

It also includes a maritime barrier equipped with means to detect infiltrations at sea and a remote-controlled weapon system. The barrier spans over 65 km and more than 140,000 tons of iron and steel were used in its construction.

Its construction lasted about three and a half years.

"The barrier, which is an innovative and technologically advanced project, deprives Hamas of one of the capabilities it tried to develop," Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in the statement.According to Gantz, the barrier will provide Israeli citizens "a sense of security." (ANI/Xinhua)

