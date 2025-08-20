Tel Aviv [Israel], August 20 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli government has approved a major plan to accelerate the production of Merkava tanks and the Tiger and Eitan armored personnel carriers, with a budget exceeding NIS 5 billion (USD 1.4 billion).

The Armor Acceleration Program, led by the Merkava and Vehicle Administration, will expand production infrastructure nationwide, including in peripheral regions, and increase the pool of domestic suppliers. Defense Minister Israel Katz called the project a strategic investment in both national security and economic growth.

Also Read | Meta Layoffs: Report Says Facebook Parent Considering Downsizing Its AI Division As Mark Zuckerberg Splits Superintelligence Labs Into 4 Groups; Some Executives Likely To Leave.

The plan now awaits approval from the Knesset's Defense Budget Committee before procurement contracts can be finalized. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)