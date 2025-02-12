Tel Aviv [Israel], February 12 (ANI/TPS): Oren Marmorstein, Spokesperson of Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issued a statement "strongly" condemning the desecration of the Israeli flag by the Deputy Head of the Jordanian Bar Association, Walid Al-Adwan, at the entrance to the Bar Association, as documented this week and shared on social media.

Al-Adwan placed an Israeli flag on the entrance floor and declared that "anyone entering must step on it."

Marmorstein called this an "act of incitement that is inconsistent with the spirit of the peace agreement between the two countries."

Israel expects the Jordanian government to condemn the incident and take measures to prevent such actions from recurring.

"The lack of condemnation from the Jordanian authorities is concerning" Marmorstein added, calling this an expression of hatred that can "damage mutual trust and cooperation between the countries" and that it might even lead to acts of violence committed against Israeli citizens.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed an official protest to the Jordanian Embassy in Israel, emphasizing the need to ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the future. (ANI/TPS)

