Tel Aviv [Israel], November 8 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday that combat engineers have uncovered and destroyed 130 Hamas tunnels in Gaza since the beginning of the ground invasion.

The IDF said that in addition to the tunnels, other underground Hamas infrastructure such as command centers were also destroyed.

"The enemy's preparation for a prolonged stay in the tunnels can be seen based on water and oxygen means found in the tunnels," the IDF said.

Meanwhile, the terror group on Wednesday accused the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) of "colluding" with Israel as thousands of Palestinians streamed from northern Gaza to the southern side of the Strip. Israel has called on residents of northern Gaza to move south to get away from fighting.

Hamas has blocked roads and even fired on Palestinians trying to flee, according to the IDF.

"UNRWA and its officials bear responsibility for this humanitarian catastrophe, in particular, the residents of the Gaza [City] area and north of it" who are moving along IDF-arranged displacement routes to flee south, said Hamas spokesperson Salama Maruf. (ANI/TPS)

