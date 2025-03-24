Tel Aviv [Israel], March 24 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Health is promoting food business licensing reform that it says will allow regulatory relief for restaurants, cafes and cafeterias, while protecting public health.

The reform is intended to establish enabling regulation that will lead to flexibility and individual adaptation to a food business, while requiring that business owners recognize and manage the risks of operating a food business.

In the first phase of the reform, the proposed amendment to the regulations will allow all food businesses to be provided with immediate relief, including:

Removing the requirement that a third of the kitchen area be used for washing dishes in a way that does not contaminate the rest of the kitchen activity. Flexibility in building materials in dining halls. Removing the minimum height requirement, provided that proper air circulation is maintained in the business. Removing the requirement for free and clear street crossings of 1.5 meters. (ANI/TPS)

